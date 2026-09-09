Abandoned drains turn into death traps in Kintampo

Two abandoned drains in Kintampo in the Bono East Region have widened into deep gullies, posing a serious threat to residents and motorists.

The drains, located at Sawaaba, about five metres from the Kintampo-Tamale Highway, and at Mo-Line, opposite the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church, have been severely damaged by erosion.

At Sawaaba, the drain has widened considerably, leaving deep holes and steep sides that could collapse at any time.

The area has also become a dumping ground, with plastic waste, sachets and other rubbish scattered around the drain.

Some of the waste has blocked the flow of water, leaving stagnant and dirty water in parts of the gully.

The situation became more dangerous during recent heavy rains, when large volumes of water flowed through the drain, carrying rubbish into the Pumpum River, which feeds the Kintampo Waterfalls.

The drain’s proximity to the Kintampo-Tamale Highway has also raised concerns that further erosion could undermine the road and endanger motorists and pedestrians.

The situation at Mo-Line is similar, with a large section of the drain deeply cut into the red soil, forming a wide gully filled with plastic waste, tree branches and other rubbish.

Tree roots have also been exposed along the sides of the gully as erosion continues.

A resident, Ruth Yeboah, who has lived around the Sawaaba area for more than 12 years, said the problem had worsened over the years.

“It was a small pit when I was in SHS, but it has increasingly widened,” she said.

She said the authorities had not done enough to address the problem, adding that the danger was recently brought to the fore when a commercial tricycle, popularly known as a “Pragia”, fell into the gully at Sawaaba.

The Kintampo Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Donkor, described the two gullies as “death traps”.

He, however, said the Assembly lacked the funds needed to undertake the major works required to control the erosion and fix the drains.

Mr Donkor said the Assembly had reported the matter to the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) for assistance.

“Last two months, a team from the GHA visited the sites for firsthand assessment and we’re waiting for its action as required,” he said.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, KINTAMPO

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q