Ablekuma Central MP retains seat

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma Central Con­stituency, Mr Abdul-Latif Dan, yesterday retained his seat.

This was after he was declared by the returning officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Richard Kofi Badu, as winner of the just ended parliamentary elections.

Mr Dan, the parliamentary can­didate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and current MP, who retained his seat, obtained 45,066 of the total votes cast to defeat his opponent, Mr Jefferson Kwamina Sackey of the New Pa­triotic Party (NPP), who obtained 32,735 votes.

After the collation of the votes from the 306 polling stations where the election took place, 423 out of the 78,224 votes cast were rejected, while 77,801 were valid votes.

The declaration of Mr Dan as the MP elect for the Ablekuma Central Constituency was received by great joy by supporters of the NDC amid drumming and dancing.

Mr Dan thanked all stakeholders, including EC officials, the secu­rity agencies, and journalists, for ensuring peaceful and transparent elections.

He also commended the elec­torate as well as supporters of the NDC and individual, who helped in retaining the seat in the party’s name.

According to Mr Dan, the vic­tory represented the trust that the electorate had in him.

“I am very grateful for this vic­tory and I would like to thank all stakeholders, including the EC, the security agencies, and the media for ensuring that the election was a smooth and peaceful”, he said.

“I must say that this victory did not only signify the trust that the electorate have in me, but a demand for greater accountability from those who re-elected me”, Mr Dan stated.

He further congratulated his op­ponent, Mr Sackey, for participat­ing in the parliamentary election.

