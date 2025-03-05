Use private ADR centres to resolve disputes – CJ

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has called on Ghanaians to refer dis­putes to private Alterna­tive Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centres, as a first option in attempting to resolve disputes before resorting to the courts, if ADR is unsuccessful.

She explained that because of the proven benefits and advantages of ADR, particularly mediation, it has become necessary for individuals and businesses to explore the resolution of dispute at private ADR centres, to secure expeditious, confidential, inexpensive, and amicable outcomes.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 graduation and matriculation ceremony for the Professional Exec­utive Master of ADR programme of the Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute in Accra on Saturday, the Chief Justice highlighted the transformative impact of ADR in fostering investment, peace, and prosperity.

She particularly highlighted the importance of ADR in addressing land disputes, which frequently stem from customary law disagreements.

“If ADR Centres help to untie the knots regarding which family, clan, or stool actually owns lands in a particular area, the ripple effect on investment, peace, and prosperity will be immeasur­able,” she stated.

Justice Torkornoo underscored the need for individuals and institutions to embrace ADR as a more efficient, less adversarial, and cost-effective means of resolving disputes. She reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to promot­ing ADR as a critical tool in reducing the backlog of cases in the courts and enhancing access to justice.

The event, held under the theme: ‘Crafting Peaceful Solutions: Mastering ADR for a Sustainable Future, and Job Creation,’ marked the graduation of 22 students who had completed the 31-week intensive ADR training, as well as the formal induction of about 45 new participants into the PEM.ADR programme.

The CEO of Gamey and Gamey Group, Mr Austin Gamey, urged the Judicial Service to consider referring at least 60 per cent of all civil cases to ADR to help parties secure efficient resolution of disputes, and to reduce the burden on the courts.

He gave the assurance that the Insti­tute would contunue to contribute to the growth of Ghana’s ADR industry by churning out skilled ADR professionals to provide quality services, explaining that in over twi decades, Gamey and Gamey has produced over 650 ADR professionals in Ghana and other West Africa countries, many of whom are making remarkable contributions in various sectors, including the Judicial Service, where some serve as court con­nected mediators.

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, commended the Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute for its immense contribu­tion to ADR development and conflict resolution in Ghana over the years, and announced the intention of the Chief Imam’s office to partner the Institute to train Islamic leaders and muslim groups in ADR.

The president of the graduating cohort, Ms Alberta Aku Agbemordzi, expressed appreciation for the skills they have been empowered with to promote peaceful resolution of the most complex issues, adding that they acknowledge the responsibility to make a difference in the field of conflict resolution.

