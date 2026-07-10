Absa Bank empowers Persons with Disabilities through financial literacy programme

Absa Bank Ghana’s Sustainability team has delivered a financial literacy session for Persons with Disabilities at the British Council as part of the bank’s Colleague Volunteerism Financial Literacy Programme.

The session aimed to strengthen participants’ financial management skills by equipping them with practical knowledge on budgeting, saving, responsible borrowing and fraud prevention, while promoting greater financial confidence and independence.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Risk Officer at Absa Bank Ghana, Kofi Agyarko-Kwarteng, said the programme reflects the bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion through practical financial education.

“At Absa, we believe that everyone deserves the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions, regardless of their circumstances. Through our Colleague Volunteerism Financial Literacy Programme, we are equipping Persons with Disabilities with practical financial skills while reinforcing our commitment to inclusive banking and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in the economy,” he underlined.

The session also educated participants on various financial solutions designed to meet their everyday banking needs, reinforcing Absa’s commitment to making banking more accessible and inclusive for all.

Participants actively engaged with the facilitators, asking questions on financial planning, fraud prevention and how to access financial services that can support their long-term financial goals.

The Colleague Volunteerism Financial Literacy Programme forms part of Absa Bank Ghana’s broader sustainability agenda, which seeks to improve financial capability and promote inclusive economic participation by equipping communities with the knowledge and tools needed to build financial resilience.

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