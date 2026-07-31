Kristo Asafo Mission rejects burial rites of late leader, accuses security agencies of failing to enforce court order

The leadership of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has distanced itself from the ongoing burial and funeral rites for its founder, Prof. Emeritus Apostle Kwadwo Safo, saying it does not support the activities taking place at the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre at Gomoa Mpota.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the church said all its organs, fellowships, boards and councils remained aligned with the decision of its leader, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

The leadership said it was not involved in the burial rites and noted that the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family of Essumeja had secured an injunction restraining all burial and funeral activities.

According to the church, the family had also informed the police and other security agencies to stop the ongoing ceremonies.

The church further stated that the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre and the museum where the funeral activities are being held were the lawful properties of Kristo Asafo Mission.

It alleged that former Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo, attempted to gain access to the museum on Thursday by requesting its keys from members of the facility’s management committee but was refused.

It claimed it received information about an alleged attempt to break into the facility.

According to the leadership, efforts to protect the properties had been unsuccessful because the police had failed to provide adequate security or enforce the court injunction, despite being served with the order.

The church said the Ministry of the Interior had suspended the activities of its internal security unit, leaving it unable to protect its properties with its own personnel.

It expressed disappointment with what it described as the actions of the police and the National Security apparatus, saying the church had not been treated fairly.

The leadership said Kristo Asafo Mission had always been a peaceful organisation and would not take the law into its own hands.

However, it expressed concern that some members were becoming increasingly impatient over the situation.

It called on the police and other security agencies to enforce the Accra High Court injunction issued on July 29, 2026.

The church alleged that Adwoa Safo intended to secretly bury what it described as a “decoy” body instead of the remains of the late founder.

It said that even if such an alleged burial took place, members would continue to demand the release of what it described as the founder’s actual body for what it called a befitting burial.

The leadership urged members to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant while awaiting the outcome of the matter.

By: Jacob Aggrey