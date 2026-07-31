University of Ghana Students begin 3-Day “Campus to Countries” tour of Togo and Benin

About 36 students from the University of Ghana have embarked on a 3-day, 2-night educational trip to Togo and Benin as part of efforts to deepen cross-border learning and cultural exchange in West Africa.

The students departed the University of Ghana campus Friday morning and are expected to return on Sunday.

The trip is being organized under the “Campus to Countries” initiative by the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Prof. Kobby Mensah, in collaboration with the UG Students’ Representative Council (SRC).

Speaking to the students before departure, Prof. Kobby Mensah said the initiative is designed to give students direct travel opportunities within the sub-region.

He explained that the experience will equip them with practical knowledge on travel requirements and arrangements, while also exposing them to the cultures and lifestyles of Ghana’s neighbors.

“Trips like this will help students acquire more knowledge on how other neighbours live. This will, in turn, make them appreciate their country better,” Prof. Mensah stated.

The GTDC CEO further revealed that the “Campus to Countries” programme will be extended to other tertiary institutions across Ghana. He also announced plans to organize similar tours for Senior High School students to visit tertiary institutions in the country.

Vice SRC President of the University of Ghana, Ebenezer Derrick Gyampo, expressed appreciation to GTDC for partnering with student leadership to deliver the experience.

Several of the participating students also shared their expectations for the trip and called for more of such initiatives to be rolled out.

The “Campus to Countries” initiative seeks to promote regional integration, tourism, and student mobility across Africa.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme