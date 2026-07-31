Supreme Court not made up of judges alone – JUSAG President at 150th Anniversary Durbar

The President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Samuel Afotey Otu, has said the Supreme Court is not made up of (judges) alone, but also the dedicated staff who work behind the scenes to keep the apex court running.

Delivering a goodwill message at the Grand Durbar to climax the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court, Mr Otu said it was important to recognise the often unseen contribution of judicial staff.

“It is important to recognise that the Supreme Court is not made up of the Justices alone. Behind every sitting, every judgment, every record, and every administrative process is a dedicated team of hardworking and often unseen Judicial Staff whose commitment ensures the smooth and efficient running of the Court,” he said.

According to him, these men and women provide indispensable support that enables the apex court to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“As we celebrate the distinguished Justices, both past and present, we also proudly acknowledge the ever-spirited past and present staff of the Supreme Court who have, through the decades, contributed immensely to the administration of justice,” he noted.

Mr Otu said JUSAG takes great pride in being part of the enduring legacy of the Supreme Court, adding that its members remain committed to professionalism and excellence.

He stressed the need to build a Judiciary that is adequately resourced,technologically advanced, and responsive to the needs of the people.

“We must invest in our human capital, improve the welfare of both the Judges and staff, and embrace innovation that enhances transparency and public confidence. The future of justice depends not only on strong institutions but also on a motivated workforce committed to serving with excellence,” he stated.

He urged stakeholders to work together in unity, guided by integrity and a shared commitment to justice.

“On behalf of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Supreme Court of Ghana on this historic milestone,” he added.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA