Absa Bank launches referral campaign for prestige banking customers

Absa Bank Ghana has introduced the Prestige Referral programme, a client-driven initiative that in­vites existing prestige customers to share the banking experience they trust with others in their network.

The campaign recognises and rewards those who bring others into the prestige com­munity.

The launch event, held on Friday in Accra, was aimed at re-echoing the Bank’s Prestige offering and a reaffirmation of the bank’s commitment to meaningful client engagement.

It brought together Absa Prestige clients, strategic part­ners, and Absa executives in a relaxed setting that encouraged authentic conversations and networking among like-minded achievers.

Speaking at the event, Manag­ing Director of Absa Bank Gha­na, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, underscored the campaign’s focus on trust and appreciation.

“The Prestige Referral programme is our way of saying thank you and inviting you to bring others into a relationship that works. When you refer someone to us, it is an endorse­ment, and we take that seriously. You have our assurance that everyone you bring to Absa Prestige will receive the same dedication, value, and care that you enjoy,” he said.

The highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of the Prestige Referral programme, which encourages clients to recommend members of their personal and professional networks to Absa Prestige with the assurance that each referral will receive the same exceptional standard of service.

Princess Tettey, Head of Pres­tige Banking at Absa, explained the rationale behind the initiative saying “Prestige banking is about trust and connection. When you refer someone, you are open­ing a door for them to access financial solutions, a network of like-minded achievers, curated experiences, and personalised ser­vices that match their lifestyle.”

The Prestige Referral pro­gramme is the latest in a series of initiatives by Absa aimed at strengthening its premium bank­ing proposition and deepening client relationships.

