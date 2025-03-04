Absa opens innovative SME banking suite in Kumasi

Absa Bank Ghana has opened an SME Banking Suite at its Adum branch in Kumasi to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

The new SME Banking Suite provides a dedicated space where businesses can connect, collabo­rate, and access tailored banking solutions conveniently.

The suite is part of the bank’s commitment to enhancing SME support by offering a busi­ness-friendly environment with services tailored to their unique needs.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Dr Edward Nartey Botch­way, said “SMEs face significant challenges, with 70 per cent of SMEs failing within their first five years. Every SME that fails is a dream dashed, jobs lost, and ambitions squashed.”

He outlined Absa’s efforts to support SMEs through affordable financing, capacity building, and customised products and services such as the SME Business Bank­ing Suite.

Audrey Abakah, Director for SME and Partnerships at Absa Bank, also highlighted the impor­tance of small and medium-sized enterprises as a key focus area for Absa.

She encouraged SMEs to take advantage of the new suite, emphasising that Absa’s support goes beyond funding by equipping businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive.

“We will continue to offer collateral-free loans at an annual rate of 10 per cent, alongside our monthly SME Clinics, which will provide practical guidance on overcoming business challenges, identifying growth opportunities, and offering insights into industry trends. We are excited to extend our support through this new SME Suite facility,” she explained.

BY TIMES REPORTER