Abu Jinapor retains Damongo seat with 1,800-vote margin

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has re­tained the Damongo seat in the Savannah Region for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 Parliamentary election.

He polled 16,222 valid votes to beat his main contender Adam Mutawakilu of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), who secured 14,425 votes.

• Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor and supporters in victory mood

Before the declaration, a group of disgruntled youth in Damongo, on Sunday afternoon set ablaze the local Electoral Commission (EC) office.

This followed hours of frustration over delays in announcing the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elec­tion results.

But the situation was resolved after Jinapor called for calm.

Sharing the news on Facebook on Monday, Mr Jinapor pledged to con­tinue to work hard for the NPP, as it prepared to bounce back stronger in 2028.

“Following the December 7 General Elections, today, Monday, December 9, 2024, the Electoral Commission declared the results for the Parliamentary Elections in the Damongo Constituency, declaring me as the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency for the 9th Par­liament, which takes off on January 7, 2025.

“The results declared by the Elec­toral Commission shows clear margin of victory, retaining the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). While I garnered 16,222 valid votes, my clos­est contender managed 14,425 votes, a difference of almost 1,800 votes. This is without two annulled NPP strongest hold polling stations.”

“I thank, most sincerely, the people of my beloved constituency of Da­mongo for, once again, reposing their trust in me. I am extremely humbled and grateful,” Mr Jinapor said

BY TIMES REPORTER