‘Accra Lions not surprised by tough start’

Accra Lions FC Head Coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has confessed that his team expected the start of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season to be tough.

He said this in a post-game presser after Accra Lions picked up its first point of the season following a 1-1 draw with Karela United in Nalerigu.

Prior to the Karela tie, Accra Lions lost to Medeama 1-0 and Vision FC 2-0.

Lions finished second in the 2023-24 league standings in a brilliant campaign that was climaxed by the departure of full back David Oduro’s transfer to FC Barcelona in Spain.

Citing the mass departure of players, Ibrahim Tanko noted that losing so many players got Accra Lions to believe that a tough start to the new season was on the cards.

“I think we knew we were going to have a problem in the first five matches because we transferred almost nine players and we have nine new players to the starting 11 so definitely we knew were going to have a problem but as time goes on, I believe that we will be more secured and get our points.”-Citinewsroom