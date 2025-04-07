NSA uncertain over Hearts stay at Accra Sports Stadium

Football returned to the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday with Accra Hearts of Oak honouring their match day 26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter against Medeama.

However, their (Hearts) con­tinuous stay at the facility remains uncertain, following conditions of the facility at present.

Gates (left) leading the Independence Square area stands (right) remained under lock and key during yesterday’s match

A source at the National Sports Authority (NSA) told the Times Sports yesterday that the NSA and Hearts of Oak were yet to decide whether the facility would remain available for their remaining games.

The facility was closed recently to allow for renovation works follow­ing clearance by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the World Cup qualifier against Chad.

However, structural defects on some areas of the stadium, espe­cially the Independence Square end of the stands, is a major worry for managers of the facility.

In the match against Chad in the World Cup qualifier, that area of the stand was cordoned off but fans invaded the area and filled it to the brim.

But according to the source, there was broad consultation before the decision to allow the Phobians to honour their game against Medea­ma, yesterday.

“We are not in a position to tell now whether the rest of their matches would be played here. We would decide based on the effective­ness of the protocols put in place for the match.

“The club is to ensure that the fans stay away from the Indepen­dence Square area stand which we have cordoned off. We’ll monitor the arrangement put in place. If everything goes well, it can be considered. NSA is interested in the safety of everybody that comes to the stadium,” the source indicated.

