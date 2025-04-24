ADB leverages technology for customer experience at Kwahu Business Forum
The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) leveraged technology to drive customer experience at the Kwahu Business Forum held last Saturday at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.
The high-level business forum brought together financial institutions, private sector leaders, MSMEs, government officials, and global businesses as part of a comprehensive Kwahu Easter Business Dialogue under the theme “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector.”
The Bank’s exhibition booth attracted very high number of foot traffic throughout the forum, largely due to the deployment of a fully digitised customer onboarding platform combined with professionalism to ensure exceptional customer experience.
Visitors were able to open accounts instantly using a simplified, internally developed platform with paperless processes. Each new customer also received a free Visa Prepaid Card, activated on the spot, providing immediate access to the Bank’s wide array of digital services.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong, indicated that as part of a new strategic direction, ADB was repositioning itself as an innovative Bank, leveraging technology to provide end-to-end and tailor-made products and services for all. “The Kwahu Business Forum is a strategic platform, and ADB is proud to demonstrate our commitment to inclusive banking by bringing technology closer to the people,” he said.
“The successful rollout of the internally developed digital onboarding platform at such a major national event signals the Bank’s readiness to be technologically savvy and to lead the transformation of financial service delivery in Ghana,” the MD added.
The Bank is in the process of selecting strategic and potentially viable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that participated in the Kwahu Business Forum to provide them with tailor-made financial services to help them expand and grow.
ADB is a universal bank providing products and service offerings for all segments, including agribusiness, asset finance, corporate banking, electronic banking, global remittance service, institutional and public sector banking, and trade services, among others. The Bank has 89 networked locations across the country.