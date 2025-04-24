ADB leverages technology for customer experience at Kwahu Business Forum

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) leveraged technology to drive customer experi­ence at the Kwahu Business Forum held last Saturday at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

The high-level business forum brought together financial institutions, private sector leaders, MSMEs, government officials, and global businesses as part of a comprehensive Kwahu Easter Busi­ness Dialogue under the theme “The Fu­ture of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector.”

The Bank’s exhibition booth attracted very high number of foot traffic throughout the forum, largely due to the deployment of a fully digitised customer onboard­ing platform com­bined with profes­sionalism to ensure exceptional customer experience.

Staff of adb Bank at the exhibition stand during the Kwahu Business forum. Inset: Edward Ato Sarpong, Managing Director of ADB

Visitors were able to open ac­counts instantly using a simplified, internally developed platform with paperless processes. Each new customer also received a free Visa Prepaid Card, activated on the spot, providing immediate access to the Bank’s wide array of digital services.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong, indicated that as part of a new strategic direction, ADB was repositioning itself as an inno­vative Bank, leveraging technol­ogy to provide end-to-end and tailor-made products and services for all. “The Kwahu Business Forum is a strategic platform, and ADB is proud to demonstrate our commitment to inclusive banking by bringing technology closer to the people,” he said.

“The successful rollout of the internally developed digital on­boarding platform at such a major national event signals the Bank’s readiness to be technologically savvy and to lead the transforma­tion of financial service delivery in Ghana,” the MD added.

The Bank is in the process of selecting strategic and potentially viable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that par­ticipated in the Kwahu Business Forum to provide them with tai­lor-made financial services to help them expand and grow.

ADB is a universal bank provid­ing products and service offerings for all segments, including agri­business, asset finance, corporate banking, electronic banking, glob­al remittance service, institutional and public sector banking, and trade services, among others. The Bank has 89 networked locations across the country.