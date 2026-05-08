Govt urged to act on Eastern Nzema chieftaincy dispute

THE government and security agencies have been urged to intervene swiftly and fairly in the escalating chieftaincy dispute in the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area to prevent tensions similar to the Bawku conflict.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Nana Enu Kpanyinli Annor Amihere, spokesperson for Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, who is said to be the gazetted Paramount Chief of the area, described the situation as critical and called for urgent State intervention.

He said that although court injunctions and traditional dispute resolution mechanisms were in place, a rival claimant was still being recognised by some state actors.

He further claimed that the situation has created insecurity, forcing Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III into exile due to threats to his life.

“The victim is in exile. The person we are challenging is in the palace. The police are guarding the palace,” he said.

Nana Enu Kpanyinli Annor Amihere warned that failure to respect court rulings and traditional processes could worsen tensions if the matter is not addressed swiftly and fairly.

He also referred to comments allegedly made by President John Dramani Mahama during a visit to Bawku in December 2025, where he stressed the importance of recognising only gazetted chiefs under the law.

Quoting the President, he noted that, “The law is the law,” and called for the same principle to be applied in all traditional areas.

Nana Enu Kpanyinli Annor Amihere further alleged that the rival claimant is not a gazetted chief and has been restrained by a court injunction from presenting himself as such.

He also raised concerns about attempts by supporters of the rival faction to access the palace and questioned the presence of police officers at the site.

He, therefore, called on the government to enforce court orders, remain neutral, and act decisively to prevent further escalation of the dispute and safeguard peace in the area.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY

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