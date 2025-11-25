ADB Reaffirms Commitment to Service Excellence

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC has hosted a customer appreciation breakfast to celebrate its corporate clients and strengthen relationships with key partners.

The bank used the platform to demonstrate and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to service excellence and service experience across its touchpoints.

The event also provided a platform to share insights on the bank’s strong financial performance, growth strategy, and future direction, while engaging directly with customers to gather feedback on their banking experiences and expectations.

Corporate clients from various sectors, including agribusiness, manufacturing, energy, and the public sector, attended the event.

The Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong, expressed profound appreciation to customers for their loyalty and continued partnership, which he noted had been instrumental to the Bank’s sustainability over the past 60 years.

He also used the occasion to announce the Bank’s new key strategies and operational initiatives aimed at shortening processes, reducing turnaround time, and fostering excellent service delivery.

He explained that the key strategies and operational changes reflect ADB’s renewed focus on speed, accountability, and service excellence as part of its broader transformation agenda. “Our customers remain at the heart of everything we do,” Mr. Sarpong said.

The ADB MD shared key highlights of the current performance, such as pre-tax profit hitting GH¢447.49 million in 2025 3Q, representing 153.66 per cent growth compared to GH¢176.41 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The Bank’s total assets grew 17 per cent, rising from GH¢13.87 billion in September 2024 to GH¢16.22 billion as of September 2025, reflecting continued balance sheet expansion driven by robust growth in investment securities, deposits, and other sectors.

He attributed the strong results to prudent financial management, improved efficiency, and tactical investment in areas that align with the Bank’s strategic vision.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who attended the event as a special guest, commended ADB for its growth agenda and indicated the Ghana Police Service’s unwavering commitment to establishing a stronger partnership with ADB.

