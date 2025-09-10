Afenyo-Markin pays fees for 33 Volta students at Legon

The Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has paid the school fees of 33 students from the Volta Region studying at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The beneficiaries, who are members of the Volta Regional Students Association (VORSA), received a total of GHC 105,000 in financial support this afternoon.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin encouraged the students to remain disciplined, take their studies seriously, and strive for excellence.

He said education is vital for national development and urged the beneficiaries to become responsible citizens who can contribute meaningfully to the progress of the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey