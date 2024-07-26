Africa’s positive narrative needs global attention – Edward Boateng

Ghanaian diplomat and Former Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has expressed the need for Afri­cans, particularly Public Relations practitioners on the continent, to highlight the positive African narra­tive for global attention.

Ambassador Boateng, who once served as Africa Head of CNN, noted that unlike in the past when it was challenging to counter the negative portrayal of Africa by western media, PR practitioners now have numerous opportuni­ties to showcase the continent’s achievements and tell positive African stories.

He made this call during his presentation on “Shaping the African Narrative for the Future” at the recently-held World PR Day Festival Summit organised by Glob­al Media Alliance.

MrBoateng began his presenta­tion with a compelling story about his mission to change the negative African narrative through commu­nications.

He shared his experience working at CNN and recounted a conversation with Ted Turner, Founder of CNN, which left lasting impressions on his mind.

“I was working in brand man­agement in an American company, and my biggest dream was to come to Ghana and set up a factory. However, I disliked the pitiful mindset prevalent at the time. When I was introduced to Ted Turner of CNN, which was then at the forefront of global commu­nications, it was a transformative experience.”

“I met Ted Turner, and he said, “If you come and work with us and use communication, you can make a real impact. That conversation sparked something in my head. That’s why I joined CNN, where they aimed to use communications and media to change the world. My job was to change the African narrative using communication,” MrBoateng said.

The Former Ambassador ac­knowledged that, at the time, it was challenging, but he found success in many African countries.

Comparing his experiences then to the opportunities available now, he expressed optimism about the prospects for today’s young PR practitioners.

He highlighted that they have numerous opportunities in tech­nology and innovation, agriculture, creative arts and entertainment, and tourism to improve the African narrative.

Mr Boateng urged young PR practitioners to take on the respon­sibility of reshaping the African narrative by highlighting the conti­nent’s successes.

He cited examples such as Rwanda’s leadership in digital inno­vation with its smartphone manu­facturing plant, Kenya’s revolution in mobile banking with M-Pesa, Ghana’s enviable feat in political stability and democracy, Nigeria’s growth as the world’s second-larg­est film industry by volume, and Ivory Coast’s significant role as a cocoa and coffee exporter; among others.

Mr Boateng also acknowledged individuals such as YouTuber, Wode Maya, and organisations, such as the Ghana Tourism Author­ity, for ensuring that positive stories of Ghana and Africa make global headlines.

He also took note of African brands such as Kasapreko, Jospong Group of Companies, Dangote, Ethiopian Airways, and Beyond the Return, among others that have had a positive global narrative.

The World PR Day Festival is an annual event that seeks to bring together practitioners, industry players, media, and students to dialogue and share insights and innovative strategies to improve the industry in Africa.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY