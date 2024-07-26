Africa’s positive narrative needs global attention – Edward Boateng
Ghanaian diplomat and Former Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has expressed the need for Africans, particularly Public Relations practitioners on the continent, to highlight the positive African narrative for global attention.
Ambassador Boateng, who once served as Africa Head of CNN, noted that unlike in the past when it was challenging to counter the negative portrayal of Africa by western media, PR practitioners now have numerous opportunities to showcase the continent’s achievements and tell positive African stories.
He made this call during his presentation on “Shaping the African Narrative for the Future” at the recently-held World PR Day Festival Summit organised by Global Media Alliance.
MrBoateng began his presentation with a compelling story about his mission to change the negative African narrative through communications.
He shared his experience working at CNN and recounted a conversation with Ted Turner, Founder of CNN, which left lasting impressions on his mind.
“I was working in brand management in an American company, and my biggest dream was to come to Ghana and set up a factory. However, I disliked the pitiful mindset prevalent at the time. When I was introduced to Ted Turner of CNN, which was then at the forefront of global communications, it was a transformative experience.”
“I met Ted Turner, and he said, “If you come and work with us and use communication, you can make a real impact. That conversation sparked something in my head. That’s why I joined CNN, where they aimed to use communications and media to change the world. My job was to change the African narrative using communication,” MrBoateng said.
The Former Ambassador acknowledged that, at the time, it was challenging, but he found success in many African countries.
Comparing his experiences then to the opportunities available now, he expressed optimism about the prospects for today’s young PR practitioners.
He highlighted that they have numerous opportunities in technology and innovation, agriculture, creative arts and entertainment, and tourism to improve the African narrative.
Mr Boateng urged young PR practitioners to take on the responsibility of reshaping the African narrative by highlighting the continent’s successes.
He cited examples such as Rwanda’s leadership in digital innovation with its smartphone manufacturing plant, Kenya’s revolution in mobile banking with M-Pesa, Ghana’s enviable feat in political stability and democracy, Nigeria’s growth as the world’s second-largest film industry by volume, and Ivory Coast’s significant role as a cocoa and coffee exporter; among others.
Mr Boateng also acknowledged individuals such as YouTuber, Wode Maya, and organisations, such as the Ghana Tourism Authority, for ensuring that positive stories of Ghana and Africa make global headlines.
He also took note of African brands such as Kasapreko, Jospong Group of Companies, Dangote, Ethiopian Airways, and Beyond the Return, among others that have had a positive global narrative.
The World PR Day Festival is an annual event that seeks to bring together practitioners, industry players, media, and students to dialogue and share insights and innovative strategies to improve the industry in Africa.
BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY