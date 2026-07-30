Breaking: AG to appeal Court of Appeal decision setting Sedina Tamakloe free

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has directed the filing of an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Ms. Sedina Attionu Tamakloe.

In a statement issued today, the Office of the Attorney-General said it had taken note of the Court of Appeal’s ruling which discharged Ms. Tamakloe of all charges brought against her.

Ms. Tamakloe was facing 78 counts including conspiracy to steal, stealing, conspiracy to cause financial loss to the State, causing financial loss to the State, causing loss to public property, improper payment of public funds, unauthorized commitments resulting in financial obligations to the Government, money laundering, and breaches of the Public Procurement Act.

She was tried and convicted in absentia by the High Court, Financial Division 2, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, JA, sitting as an additional High Court Judge. She was subsequently sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The Republic opposed the appeal at the Court of Appeal through written submissions, arguing that the appeal lacked merit and should be dismissed.

Following the Court of Appeal’s decision, the Attorney-General has instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court.

The AG has also directed that an application for a stay of execution of the Court of Appeal judgment be filed pending the determination of the appeal.

“The Attorney-General remains committed to the due process of law and is confident that the appeal before the Supreme Court will succeed,” the statement said.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme