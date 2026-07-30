Court of Appeal acquits, discharges Sedina Tamakloe

The Court of Appeal has today acquitted and discharged former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Ms. Sedina Attionu Tamakloe, freeing her from a 10-year jail sentence.

A 94-page judgment, expected to be ready by close of day today, held that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the charges against her.

Ms. Tamakloe was facing 78 counts including conspiracy to steal, stealing, conspiracy to cause financial loss to the State, causing financial loss to the State, causing loss to public property, improper payment of public funds, unauthorized commitments resulting in financial obligations to the Government, money laundering, and breaches of the Public Procurement Act.

She was tried and convicted in absentia by the High Court, Financial Division 2, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, JA, sitting as an additional High Court Judge in 2024.

Upon conviction, she was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Today’s Court of Appeal decision sets aside that conviction and sentence after she was extradited from the United States of America to Ghana.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme