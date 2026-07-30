NAIMOS arrests 19 suspected illegal miners at Mpohor Fiase

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested 19 suspected illegal miners at Mpohor Fiase in the Western Region following reports of galamsey activities near the community police station.

NAIMOS announced the arrests in a statement issued on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

According to JoyNews reporter Erastus Asare Donkor, illegal mining has become widespread in parts of the Mpohor Fiase District, with miners operating openly close to the police station.

Residents, farmers, and traditional leaders had called on the government to take urgent action to stop the activities.

NAIMOS stated that its task force had previously conducted reconnaissance in the area before carrying out a major operation on Wednesday, July 29, as part of efforts to curb illegal mining in the district.

The task force first targeted two major illegal mining sites and later moved to several smaller sites in the area.

During the operation, officers destroyed 16 chanfang machines, nine water pumps, and three temporary structures used by the miners. An excavator was also found at one of the sites, and its key components were removed to prevent further use.

NAIMOS further disclosed that officers recovered a pump-action shotgun and four rounds of ammunition from one of the suspects. The suspect was among the 19 people arrested.

The task force also found GH¢120,000 in cash in the possession of another suspect.

NAIMOS indicated that all the suspects and the seized items have been secured for investigations and possible prosecution.

The Secretariat stated that it would continue intelligence-led operations aimed at disrupting illegal mining activities and protecting the country’s land and natural resources.

It urged people involved in illegal mining to stop the practice and appealed to the public to provide credible information to support the fight against galamsey.

By: Jacob Aggrey