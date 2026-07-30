Dzifa Gomashie urges investment in Ghana’s tourism, hospitality and creative sectors

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on both local and international investors to tap into opportunities in Ghana’s tourism, hospitality and creative industries.

Speaking in an interview yesterday with World Media USA Today, the Minister said government is committed to creating a conducive investment environment to support growth in the sector.

She highlighted key investment areas including hotels, fashion, music, film production, and tourism infrastructure.

Dzifa Gomashie also encouraged Ghanaians to invest in domestic tourism to help boost the local economy.

According to her, strategic investment in tourism and the creative economy will drive economic transformation, create jobs, and position Ghana as Africa’s gateway for heritage, culture, business and investment.

“Ghana has vast opportunities across tourism, hospitality and the creative industries. We are ready and open for business,” she stated.

The Minister’s remarks come as government intensifies efforts to leverage culture and tourism as drivers of economic growth and job creation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme