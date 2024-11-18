Afriyie, 2 others join Stars for Niger clash

Medeama SC right back, Kama­radini Mamudu, Heart of Lions defender, Ebenezer Abban, and Thought FC‘s Jerry Afriyie have been called up for today’s Africa Cup of Nations quali­fier against Niger.

The three players are expected to strengthen the squad following the unavail­ability of Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Captain, Jordan Ayew.

They would replace the likes of Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who have been ruled out for the game against Niger due to injuries.

Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah, who had to pass a late fitness tests for the Ango­la game, have been ruled out after further post-game medical assessment revealed findings that make them unfit for selection.

Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issa­haku sustained injuries during the Angola match.

Although Ayew completed the game, MRI scans in Accra revealed significant issues with his knee. Issahaku was substitut­ed in the first half due to his injury.

Following consultations between Black Stars’ medical head, Dr Prince Pambo, and Leicester City’s medical team, Ayew and Issahaku, will rejoin their club on Sunday to begin rehabilitation.

The trio are, therefore, expected to beef up the squad in the absence of the four injured players.

According to an FA state­ment, Kamaradini Mamudu has played nine Ghana Pre­mier League games and has scored two goals, and won one Man of the Match award.

Giving further statistics on the invited players, it said Ebenezer Abban has also made 11 appearances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign while Jerry Afri­yie comes in as a Gold medalist at the 2024 African Games and crowned Best Player and Top Scorer of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations in Togo.

The trio trained with the Black Stars yesterday, vying for a spot in the team for today’s clash.

Ghana is looking to end the qualifiers on a high note, having secured only three points from five qualifying games.

The game against Niger is scheduled for 4pm kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium. –Ghanafa.org