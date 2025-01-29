Agyemang Badu backs sports minister-designate to succeed

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has expressed confidence in Kofi Iddie Adams, the Sports and Recreation Minister Designate, describing him as the right man for the job.

According to Badu, Adams’ extensive ex­perience in government and his dedication to the youth makes him well-suited for the role.

“We wish him luck; he is a tough guy. He has worked with former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He was the youth organiser for him under his presidency and also has been a minister as well; hence, he knows the ins and outs of all of this, and we wish him well,” Badu said in an interview.

Badu, who was part of the historic FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning team in 2009 and a two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) silver medalist in 2010 and 2015, believes Adams’ background as a key political figure and party stalwart gives him the tools to succeed.

While emphasising his football roots, Badu urged the Minister-Designate to focus on other sports disciplines in addition to football.

He highlighted the need to revive sports like boxing, which once placed Ghana on the global map.

“As a football person but I will want him to prioritise other sports because sometimes in the past, it was boxing that was taking us far and putting us on the map. So we need to look everywhere, but I am a footballer; hence, the priority is football; so the Black Stars, the U-20s, U-17s, the Black Queens, and more importantly, the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

Badu’s comments reflect his desire for a holistic approach to sports development while maintaining football as the cornerstone of Ghana’s sporting identity.

He believes that with Adams’ leadership, the country can achieve a balance that uplifts all disciplines and strengthens football’s foundation, particularly the Ghana Premier League.