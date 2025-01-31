Ahafo Ano North youth wants Richard Merz appointed MCE 

The youth of Ahafo Ano North constituency, Tepa in the Ashanti Region, have urged President John Dramani Mahama to appoint Mr Richard Merz as the next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area.

The youth made the call here yesterday in a statement issued and copied the Ghanaian Times, following their overwhelming endorsement after his successful vetting last Thursday at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party headquarters in the Ashanti Region.

The Aspiring MCE, a prominent figure within the NDC, has also won the backing of party executives and community leaders.

He previously contested as a parliamentary candidate for the Ahafo Ano North constituency and has built a strong reputation as a servant leader within the NDC and beyond.

Mr Merz held various positions in the constituency, including Deputy Constituency Secretary, Constituency Secretary, and Vice Chairman, where he played pivotal roles in party mobilisation and grassroots development.

“We are proud of Mr Merz, and confident that he is the right person to lead our municipality. His dedication to community service and his track record as a unifier makes him our top choice for MCE,” said Anyaaba Francis, Assembly Member for Tepa Anyinasuso Electoral area.

The leader and Zongo coordinator of the NDC, in an enthusiastic crowd stated that, “Merz is a true leader who always thinks about the youth. His leadership skills, humility, and passion for development will bring a positive transformation to Ahafo Ano North.”

A market woman at Tepa Central market, Hajia Meri, added that, “We need a leader who is not just about promises but action. Richard Merz has consistently shown that he is ready to serve and deliver for the people of this constituency.”

Speaking after his vetting, the aspiring MCE, mentioned some of his achievements including the provision of GH₵‎7,000 worth of food items to support polling agents during the 2020 general election.

He said his commitment to the NDC and the people of Ahafo Ano North earned him admiration and respect from all corners of the constituency.

In addition to his political experience, Merz revealed that he was the CEO of Asutifi Rural Bank Plc, where he has championed financial inclusion and rural development since 2019.

He indicated that he had served as the National Secretary of the National Association of Rural and Community Banks CEOs, a position he has held since 2022.

Mr Merz believes that his professional background, coupled with his leadership in the agricultural sector, positions him as a development-oriented leader with a vision for change.

As the vetting process for MMDCEs progresses, the youth of Ahafo Ano North remains optimistic that Richard Merz will be given the nod to lead the municipality.

They are hopeful his leadership will bring about improvements in agriculture, job creation, education, and healthcare, among other sectors.

