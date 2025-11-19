Algerian Embassy Organises Send-Off Party for Ghanaian Scholarship Beneficiaries

A send-off reception was held in Accra on Sunday for beneficiaries of the Algeria–Ghana Bilateral Scholarship Programme as they prepare to begin their studies in Algeria.

The beneficiaries were joined by their parents, relatives, guardians, and well-wishers at the residence of the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Mourad Louhaidia.

In a pre-departure message, Ambassador Louhaidia encouraged the students to take their studies seriously and make the most of the opportunity given to them. He reminded them that they carry the hopes of their families and their country, where they are expected to return to apply the knowledge and skills they would acquire during their study tour at various host Algerian universities to national development.

The Deputy Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Mr. Bartholomew Nambazing, implored the beneficiaries to study hard and raise the flag of Ghana high through excellence and discipline.

“To our departing students, let me congratulate each of you for earning this invaluable opportunity. You represent not only your families, but also the hopes and expectations of Ghana. I urge you to demonstrate discipline, respect, and academic excellence,” he said.

He added that the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat remains committed to strengthening collaborations with the Algerian mission in Ghana and with the Ministry of Higher Education in Algeria.

BY NORMAN COOPER

