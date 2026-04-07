ANTI-LGBTQI+ BILL: There’s a subtle attempt to introduce related concepts into the constitution -Ntim Fordjour

The Member of Parliament for Assin South constituency, Rev.John Ntim Fordjour, has alleged that there are subtle attempts to introduce LGBTQ related concepts into Ghana’s Constitution through the ongoing constitutional review process.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, April 7,2026, at the NPP party Head Office in Accra, he claimed that recommendations contained in parts of the Constitutional Review Committee report suggest a covert effort to embed such concepts into the country’s legal framework.

He pointed to specific sections of the report, stating that pages 107 and 108 contain proposals that could allow LGBTQ issues to be incorporated into the Constitution if the review process is approved.

He also criticised President John Dramani Mahama, accusing his administration of going against earlier assurances to protect children from what he described as LGBTQ influence.

According to him, the President had promised to use the education curriculum to safeguard children, but the current approach rather seeks to introduce ideas that could influence them.

He further accused the National Democratic Congress of misleading Ghanaians on the matter, claiming the party used public concern over LGBTQ issues to gain political support.

He argued that the party has now shifted its position and deprioritised the issue.

Speaking on behalf of the New Patriotic Party, he called for an immediate realignment of the President’s priorities and urged government to fulfil its promise to introduce legislation addressing LGBTQ concerns.

He demanded an apology from the President and the NDC to religious and traditional leaders, including the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, and the Office of the National Chief Imam.

He maintained that the concerns of religious bodies and the wider public must be respected and addressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey