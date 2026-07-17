Asante Kotoko appoints Eric Tinkler as new head coach

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has announced the appointment of Eric Tinkler as the club’s new Head Coach with immediate effect.

The Portuguese-South African tactician joins the Porcupine Warriors with a world-class CV, bringing proven pedigree, extensive top-flight experience, and a distinguished playing and coaching career at the highest level of African and global football.

Coach Tinkler holds a CAF A License and boasts over 30 years’ experience in elite football. He arrives at Kotoko on the back of an impressive coaching stint with some of South Africa’s biggest clubs, including Cape Town City FC, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, and Bidvest Wits FC.

During his time in the PSL, he achieved remarkable continental feats:CAF Champions League runner-up with Orlando Pirates, CAF Confederation Cup runner-up with SuperSport United.

He also lifted domestic silverware including MTN 8 championships and a Telkom Knockout Winners Medal.

As a player, Tinkler earned 48 caps for South Africa and captained the national team at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also part of the historic Bafana Bafana squad that won the 1996 AFCON and represented the country at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

His club career took him across Europe, where he featured for Barnsley FC in England, Cagliari Calcio in Italy, and Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal.

Renowned for his tactical acumen, structured methodology, and strong record of player development, Coach Tinkler will work closely with the club’s Director of Football, Stanley Menzo Purl, as Kotoko builds a formidable structure aimed at sustained success both domestically and on the continent.

Expressing delight at the appointment, Board Chairman of the club, Mr. James Osei Brown said, “Eric brings a wealth of experience, discipline, and winning pedigree to our technical bench.”

He added that “His track record of developing players and delivering results at the highest level in African football makes him the right man to lead our team at this important time. We warmly welcome him to the Fabulous family, a group united in heritage and driven by excellence, and look forward to the success ahead.”

Commenting on his appointment, Coach Tinkler noted that

“I am honoured and excited to join one of Africa’s most storied football institutions. Asante Kotoko’s rich history, passion for success and ambition for development is not hidden in Africa. I look forward to working with the players, staff, and management to build a team that can compete and win, both at home and on the continental stage. I feel proud to be associated with this great club at this historical moment.”

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme