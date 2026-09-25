Black Maidens thump Niger 6-1 in WAFU B Girls Cup

The Black Maidens produced a dominant display to secure an emphatic 6-1 victory over Niger on Matchday Four of the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup in Yamoussoukro.

The crucial fixture was the penultimate match of the competition for Ghana, showcasing the team’s attacking strength as they netted six goals while limiting Niger to just one.

With this convincing victory, the Black Maidens have maintained their momentum in the tournament. They will now shift focus to their final match against Cote d’Ivoire.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 14:00 GMT.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

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