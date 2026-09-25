BHOBU 2003 crowned Tsitsi champions

The 2003 Year Group of the Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU 2003) have been crowned ‘Tsitsi’ Champions of the 10th edition of the BHOBU Games after an impressive unbeaten campaign.

The annual alumni fun games, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, attracted hundreds of Old Boys, GEMS from the Past Old Girls Association (POGA), professionals, business executives, celebrities and politicians, including the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams.

In a keenly contested grand finale, BHOBU 2003 defeated their ‘Colonial Boys’, BHOBU 2005, 1-0 to lift the coveted trophy and write their name into the history of the BHOBU Games.

Their journey to the title was marked by a series of convincing performances. They began with a 2-1 victory over their senior brothers, BHOBU 2000, before dispatching BHOBU 2002 in the semi-finals with an emphatic 3-0 win.

Despite leaving Bishop Herman College (BIHECO) 23 years ago, the 2003 Year Group displayed impressive footballing skills, teamwork and tactical discipline throughout the competition.

Their consistency saw them remain unbeaten and emerge as the team to beat in the landmark 10th edition of the games, earning them the coveted trophy and the accompanying ‘He-Goat’.

The triumph sparked wild celebrations among the players and supporters of BHOBU 2003, who savoured their historic achievement as the 2026 Tsitsi Champions.

Jeffery Kanyi Teiko of BHOBU 2003 was adjudged the Best Player and Goal King, while his teammate, Tsetse Dominic, won the Best Goalkeeper award.

The leadership and players of BHOBU 2003 have indicated plans to organise a victory party and invite their GEMS, particularly members of POGA 2003, who were present to cheer them on during the tournament.

The organisers commended the Old Boys for the energy, brotherhood and passion that characterised the 10th edition of the BHOBU Games.

The games provided an opportunity for Old Boys to compete in a friendly atmosphere, reconnect and celebrate the enduring bonds that unite the BHOBU family.

The organisers expressed optimism that the tradition would continue to grow as members of the BHOBU family prepare to come together again to celebrate BIHECO at 75.

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