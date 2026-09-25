Karela to test Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak will look to maintain their hold on the Ghana Premier League summit when they trek to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to play as guests of Karela United tomorrow.

The Phobians lead the league on goal difference, level on seven points with FC Samartex 1996 after three games.

After starting their first two games on a bright note against Berekum Chelsea and Bibiani Gold Stars, where they picked up maximum points, the Phobians failed to glitter at home last week against visiting Bechem United, playing out a goalless draw, a result that did not go down well with their faithful.

Come tomorrow, their lead at the summit will come under threat as wounded Karela United will be looking to make amends for their 2-1 loss on the road to Aduana FC last week.

Games between the two sides have left fans on the edge of their seats in recent times, with the tide swinging either way.

Especially on home soil, Karela have proved tough customers for the visitors, winning three of their last six home games, while the Phobians boast a single win, with the remaining games ending in draws.

The Phobians’ visit to the same venue last season ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat, and with the home side promising to be ruthless at home this season, it remains to be seen whether the Phobians can maintain their unbeaten run in the four-week-old league or whether the hosts will smile at them again.

An expected cliffhanger awaits football fans on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when Asante Kotoko renew their age-old rivalry with Dormaa-based Aduana FC.

Clashes involving the two sides have produced some fine football for spectators, and tomorrow’s duel will be no exception as Kotoko’s South African head coach, Eric Tinkler, chases his second successive home victory of the season.

Having escaped from Samreboi with a point, fans of the Porcupine Warriors will be expecting the side to pick up all three points against visitors Aduana FC, who are separated from Kotoko by just a point on the league table, although Asante Kotoko lie fourth while Aduana FC are ninth.

Aduana FC survived a scare at home last week, grabbing a last-minute winner against Karela after drawing away to Heart of Lions on the opening day before falling to FC Samartex at home, a result that left their fans heartbroken.

The Porcupine Warriors will be eager to return to winning ways after sharing the spoils with FC Samartex 1996 in their previous outing.

Playing in front of their home supporters, Kotoko would be expected to approach the game with greater urgency as they seek to strengthen their position on the league table.

With a clarion call on the vociferous Porcupine Army to paint the stands red and cheer them on throughout the game, coach Tinkler and his charges know they cannot afford to falter in this game. However, their approach will have to be cautious, as recent fixtures between the two sides have produced contrasting results.

In other fixtures, defending champions Medeama SC will welcome Basake Holy Stars to the TnA Stadium as they seek a win after holding Dreams FC to a 2-2 draw in an outstanding game on Wednesday away at the Tuba Astro Turf.

At the Wenchi Stadium, Young Apostles FC will be chasing a second win of the season when they host Heart of Lions FC. Bechem United will return to their base, the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, to welcome bottom side Dreams FC.

Bibiani Gold Stars will take on debutants Port City FC at the Bibiani Dun’s Park, while Swedru All Blacks FC will clash with FC Samartex 1996 at the Swedru Stadium, with Berekum Chelsea FC and Vision FC slugging it out at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

New boys FC Ashantigold 04 will host Debibi United FC at the Len Clay Stadium.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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