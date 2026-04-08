ASP Bawah Jalil removed, new leadership for IGP’s Special Operations Team announced

A formal handing-over ceremony was held at the National Police Training School, Accra on April 7, 2026, to mark a change in leadership of the IGP Special Operations Team.

The outgoing leader of the team, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, officially handed over command responsibilities to the new Commander, Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah who will be supported by three other senior officers.

In his remarks, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil urged personnel to give their full cooperation and support to the new leadership to ensure continuity and operational effectiveness.

Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah, in his address, assured the team of his commitment to effective leadership and called for unity, discipline, and professionalism in the execution of their duties.