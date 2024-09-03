At least 41 hurt in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv

Russian air strikes have injured at least 41 people in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials have said.

Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said five children were among those wounded and he accused Moscow of “aiming exclusively at civilian infrastructure” in the city.

Among the buildings damaged are a supermarket and a sports complex in areas residents go to every day, he added.

“Russia is once again terror­izing Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the wake of the attacks.

Mr Zelensky repeated his calls for Western allies to “give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself”.

Mr Syniehubov said at least 10 separate Russian strikes had been recorded, including the use of ballistic missiles.

People may be buried under the rubble in some areas and rescue operations are continuing, he added.

From several videos shared on social media of the attacks, BBC Verify has located one strike to the northeast of the centre of Kharkiv, along Akademika Pav­lova St, and another three miles south which damaged the city’s Palace of Sport buildings.

—BBC