GMB 2013 first runner-up Juliana Tsikata has passed on

Mrs Juliana Bubune Titiati Tsikata, the first runner-up of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2013, has died.

The family announced her death in a statement, describing her passing as a deeply painful loss to her family, loved ones and all those whose lives she touched.

The family expressed profound sorrow over her death and appealed to the public to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn her passing.

They encouraged loved ones to cherish the memories of her life during this difficult period.

Further details on the funeral and other arrangements will be communicated by the family in due course.

The family prayed for her gentle soul to rest in perfect and eternal peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey