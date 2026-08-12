Kwesi Pratt cautions NDC against assuming victory in 2028 elections

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against assuming that it will automatically win the 2028 general elections.

According to him on Metro TV Good Morning Ghana on August 12, 2026, the belief that the NDC will return to power in 2028 regardless of circumstances is “faulty” and “amateurish.”

Mr Pratt argued that several developments could change the political situation before the next elections.

He noted that political momentum can shift quickly and warned that a major national scandal could erase the government’s achievements.

“Only amateurs can think that the NDC victory in 2028 is guaranteed,” he stated.

He explained that ongoing discussions about constitutional reforms, particularly proposals concerning dual citizens holding public office, could become politically sensitive if they generate strong public opposition.

Mr Pratt expressed concern about what he described as early presidential ambitions among some government officials.

He said ministers, chief executive officers, party officials and diplomats should focus on delivering on the government’s mandate rather than engaging in activities aimed at promoting personal political ambitions.

According to him, public disagreements among ministers damage the image of the government and distract attention from key national issues such as illegal mining, corruption, economic management and infrastructure development.

He maintained that ministers who disagree with government figures or policies should use Cabinet and other official channels rather than the media.

Mr Pratt further urged President John Dramani Mahama to ensure discipline within his administration so that the government can concentrate on its development agenda and build a lasting legacy.

He stressed that national stability depends on effective governance, economic improvement, affordable living conditions and public confidence in state institutions.

Mr Pratt added that political actors across party lines have a responsibility to protect Ghana’s democratic stability and avoid actions that could create unnecessary tension in the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey