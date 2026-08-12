Police arrest two suspects over inciteful comments

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau (NSB), has arrested suspect Masud Abdullah, aged 35, in connection with a video in which he made statements advocating violence against persons who speak ill of Prophet Mohammed.

According to information available to the Police, the suspect, an Imam, allegedly made the statements while delivering a sermon at a mosque at Ntensere in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

In a related development, the the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team has arrested suspect Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei alias Apostle Daniel JY Adjei who was seen in a video making derogatory and offensive comments about Prophet Mohammed.

Investigations are on going and both suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.

The Ghana Police Service used the opportunity to remind the public, particularly religious leaders, preachers, community leaders, social media commentators that freedom of religion and freedom of expression must never be used as justification for inciting violence or encouraging members of the public to harm others.

According them, such inciteful utterances constitute infractions and perpetrators will be arrested to face the full rigours of the law.