Three dead in fatal crash on Kyebi–Asikam Road

Three people have been confirmed dead following a head-on collision between a Toyota RAV4 and a Kia Picanto on the Kyebi–Asikam road in the Eastern Region.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, and personnel from the Kibi Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters on arrival met the two badly damaged vehicles. The crew rescued the injured occupants and rushed them to the Kibi Government Hospital for treatment.

Sadly, three occupants of the Kia Picanto were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings by the GNFS indicate that the Toyota RAV4 lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the Kia Picanto.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

The Eastern RegionGNFS has urged drivers to exercise caution, avoid speeding, and desist from wrongful overtaking, especially on busy inter-town roads.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme