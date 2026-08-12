Government praises Church of Pentecost for sheltering Ghanaians during South Africa attacks

The Government has commended the Church of Pentecost for opening its branches in South Africa to Ghanaians affected by recent xenophobic attacks that claimed the lives of two citizens.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the commendation during a visit to the leadership of the church today.

He disclosed that more than 500 Ghanaians were given shelter in three major branches of the church for two months and two weeks.

According to him, many of the affected persons had hoped conditions in South Africa would improve and therefore did not request evacuation during the first phase of the operation.

However, the worsening situation left them stranded and in need of immediate assistance.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the church provided accommodation, food and other basic support to the displaced Ghanaians. He added that some church services were suspended to make room for those seeking refuge.

He indicated that a final group of Ghanaians currently staying at the church’s largest branch in Johannesburg would be evacuated on Sunday. Two additional evacuation rounds are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

“After Sunday, the churches will be free to conduct services and continue their work,” he stated.

The minister conveyed the appreciation of President John Dramani Mahama and the Government to the church for what he described as a remarkable humanitarian intervention.

He observed that the Church of Pentecost had supported Ghanaians during previous crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mr Ablakwa described the church’s response as an example of national solidarity and humanitarian service, saying the Government remained grateful for its continued support to citizens in difficult times.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Nyamekye expressed appreciation for the acknowledgement, saying it was in order.

He also recounted some horrific experience during his stay in South Africa.

“I almost died in South Africa, and my luggage was stolen at the airport,” Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye revealed.

By: Jacob Aggrey