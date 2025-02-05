Australian High Commissioner to Ghana pledges support to govt

The Australian High Com­missioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, has pledged her sup­port for the new government’s economic growth strategy, particularly emphasising the extraction sector.

Citing Australia’s consider­able mining investments in West Africa, which amount to $30 billion, with a significant portion located in Ghana, she expressed optimism that these investments would create numerous job opportunities for Ghanaians, thereby positively influencing the economy.

The High Commissioner made these remarks during her recent call on the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to officially congrat­ulate her on her new role and discuss issues of mutual interest to Ghana and Australia.

She expressed enthusiasm about Atlantic Lithium’s upcom­ing project in Ghana, pending parliamentary ratification of its mining license.

“The project promises to generate over 900 direct jobs for Ghanaians, boosting local econo­mies,” she stated.

The High Commissioner added that the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) in Ghana was one of the initiative being used to empower women and ensure the growth of Ghana’s agriculture sector.

The initiative, she noted, would foster collaborative re­search and innovation in agricul­ture, supporting the government’s mechanised farming agenda and efforts toward food self-sufficien­cy.

“Agriculture remains the back­bone of Ghana’s economy and we would continue to collaborate and invest in the sector to ensure growth and sustainability,” she said.

She commended the Vice President for her achievements which would serve as a huge motivation for women, especially entrepreneurs.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang expressed delight with the huge interest and investment made by the Australian government in the country, in areas of mining, agri­culture, industry and community empowerment.

Moreover, she noted that through innovations such as the Direct Aid Programme (DAP), women and the marginalised in the Ghanaian society were being empowered.

“Empowering women is a stra­tegic move towards the attainment of equality and the overall devel­opment of Ghanaian society,” she stated.

She then assured that the Mahama’s government was pre­pared to join forces with coun­tries like Australia to deal with the effects of climate change.

The Vice President also commended Australia’s mining expertise and called for sustain­able practices that align with Ghana’s developmental goals.

“Our new administration is keen on partnerships that prior­itise environmental protection and community development, emphasising the potential of joints,” she indicated.

