Australian High Commissioner to Ghana pledges support to govt

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, has pledged her support for the new government’s economic growth strategy, particularly emphasising the extraction sector.
Citing Australia’s considerable mining investments in West Africa, which amount to $30 billion, with a significant portion located in Ghana, she expressed optimism that these investments would create numerous job opportunities for Ghanaians, thereby positively influencing the economy.
The High Commissioner made these remarks during her recent call on the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to officially congratulate her on her new role and discuss issues of mutual interest to Ghana and Australia.
She expressed enthusiasm about Atlantic Lithium’s upcoming project in Ghana, pending parliamentary ratification of its mining license.
“The project promises to generate over 900 direct jobs for Ghanaians, boosting local economies,” she stated.
The High Commissioner added that the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) in Ghana was one of the initiative being used to empower women and ensure the growth of Ghana’s agriculture sector.
The initiative, she noted, would foster collaborative research and innovation in agriculture, supporting the government’s mechanised farming agenda and efforts toward food self-sufficiency.
“Agriculture remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy and we would continue to collaborate and invest in the sector to ensure growth and sustainability,” she said.
She commended the Vice President for her achievements which would serve as a huge motivation for women, especially entrepreneurs.
Professor Opoku-Agyemang expressed delight with the huge interest and investment made by the Australian government in the country, in areas of mining, agriculture, industry and community empowerment.
Moreover, she noted that through innovations such as the Direct Aid Programme (DAP), women and the marginalised in the Ghanaian society were being empowered.
“Empowering women is a strategic move towards the attainment of equality and the overall development of Ghanaian society,” she stated.
She then assured that the Mahama’s government was prepared to join forces with countries like Australia to deal with the effects of climate change.
The Vice President also commended Australia’s mining expertise and called for sustainable practices that align with Ghana’s developmental goals.
“Our new administration is keen on partnerships that prioritise environmental protection and community development, emphasising the potential of joints,” she indicated.
