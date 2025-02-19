Halt dismissal of nurses, teachers now – Minority Leader appeals

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on the government to halt any plans to dismiss nurses, stressing that the country needs more healthcare professionals to tackle the ongoing cholera and meningitis outbreaks.

Reacting to the statement of the Minister of health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in Parliament on the current state of cholera and meningitis outbreak in the country, he warned that it would be unfair to lay off nurses at a time when Ghana is record­ing thousands of cholera and meningitis cases, with hundreds of deaths.

“This is not the time to sack nurses. Government must en­sure no healthcare professional loses their job. Rather, expedited steps should be taken to employ all backlog of healthcare profes­sionals to tackle the outbreak,” he stressed.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritise public health over politics and ensure that adequate medical personnel are available to contain the crises.

The Minister of Health throwing light on the spread of meningitis, assured Ghanaians that the ongoing outbreak of the disease in the Upper West Region was being effectively managed to prevent further spread.

Addressing Parliament, he disclosed that as of February 16, 2025, Ghana had recorded 129 meningitis cases, with 16 deaths and 29 people still on admission.

The worst-hit districts, he said, included Wa Municipal, Nadowli, Wa West, Jirapa, and Nandom.

Despite the alarming figures, the minister noted that the situa­tion was improving due to swift interventions.

“Our efforts are paying off. Already, a wave of improvement is evident in the Upper West Region, where new meningitis cases are decreasing,” he stated.

He explained that the out­break is caused by Streptococ­cus, a strain that is highly fatal and not preventable through vaccination.

He added that the govern­ment has mobilised resources to contain the spread, including deploying medical experts, securing antibiotics, and launch­ing intensive public education campaigns.

According to him, key mea­sures undertaken include activat­ing the Emergency Operations Centre for coordinated response efforts, providing free treatment for affected individuals, and holding regular meetings with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to align with global best practices.

Additionally, he mentioned that 10,000 vials of Ceftriax­one, the antibiotic used for treatment, have been secured to ensure adequate supply.

The minister further stressed the importance of early de­tection, urging the public to report symptoms such as fever, headaches, neck stiffness, and confusion to health facilities promptly.

He also called on local au­thorities to support awareness creation and enforce hygiene standards.

“I appeal to our friends in the media to intensify public educa­tion to prevent further spread of the disease,” he added.

Mr Akandoh reassured Parliament that the govern­ment remains committed to safeguarding public health and will continue monitoring the outbreak closely.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU