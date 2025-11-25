Ayawaso West Charts New Path in Digital Municipal Management

Dr Mensah

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA), one of Accra’s most vibrant and diverse enclaves, is charting a new course in data-driven governance and modern urban development. Steering this transformation is Hon. Dr. Michael Mensah, a seasoned municipal administrator whose leadership is redefining service delivery, infrastructure development, and citizen engagement.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Mensah reflected on the complex realities of managing a municipality that hosts major academic institutions, bustling commercial zones, diplomatic residences, and some of Accra’s busiest transit routes.

“Managing a municipality like Ayawaso West requires constant balance,” he explained. “We deal with dense populations, heavy daily traffic inflows, and growing demands for services, all while maintaining order and driving development.”

Infrastructure Renewal and Urban Mobility

Under his stewardship, the Assembly has initiated major investments in roads, drainage systems, and pedestrian infrastructure.

“Our goal is to create a movement-friendly district where residents, students, and visitors feel safe, supported, and connected,” Dr. Mensah said. “Roads are not just highways; they are lifelines for education, health, and business.”

Collaborations with the Department of Urban Roads and private developers are helping ease congestion along critical corridors and improve mobility across the municipality.

Sanitation and Environmental Management

Sanitation remains a top priority for the Assembly, which has strengthened enforcement, improved waste collection, and deployed digital tools to monitor cleanliness.

“Cleanliness is a shared responsibility,” Dr. Mensah stressed. “We can provide the infrastructure, but lasting change requires community participation.”

Environmental initiatives, including flood mitigation projects, tree-planting campaigns, and the creation of green community parks, are positioning Ayawaso West as a champion of sustainable urban living.

Empowering Youth Through Education

With a diverse population that includes thousands of students and young adults, the Assembly has intensified efforts to support learning and skills development.

“The future of Ayawaso West lies in the empowerment of its young people. Every investment in education is an investment in national progress,” he said.

The Assembly’s interventions include scholarship schemes, school rehabilitation projects, ICT training centres, and youth entrepreneurship programmes.

Driving a Digital Transformation Agenda

Perhaps one of the most groundbreaking reforms under Dr. Mensah is the modernization of municipal services through digital innovation.

From revenue mobilization to building permit applications, AWMA is deploying technology to enhance transparency, reduce human interference, and speed up service delivery.

“Technology eliminates bottlenecks. It enhances accountability and builds trust between the Assembly and the people we serve,” he noted.

Strengthening Public Safety

Given its high population turnover, Ayawaso West continues to prioritize safety. The Assembly is working closely with local police, university security departments, and neighbourhood watch groups to maintain peace and order.

“Security is not an event; it is a daily responsibility,” Dr. Mensah said. “We are strengthening early warning systems and community patrols to ensure residents feel safe at all times.”

Efforts are also underway to integrate students, migrants, and transient populations into community engagements to promote social harmony.

Managing Rapid Urban Growth

With the municipality experiencing rapid vertical development, including new high-rise apartments, shopping centres, and commercial complexes, Dr. Mensah underscored the importance of responsible urban planning.

“Development must be orderly. The Assembly will continue enforcing planning standards to protect the environment, preserve public spaces, and prevent future disasters,” he assured.

A Vision for the Future

Despite the demanding nature of his role, Dr. Mensah maintains a leadership philosophy grounded in humility and service.

“Leadership is service. My duty is to listen, solve problems, and create opportunities especially for the most vulnerable,” he said.

Looking ahead, he envisions Ayawaso West as a model of intelligent and inclusive urban governance, clean, secure, well-planned, and welcoming to all.

“We are building a municipality where every resident, whether a student, professional, diplomat, or trader feels they belong. That is the essence of our development agenda.”