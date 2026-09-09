Barton denied bail over alleged attack at golf club

Former Manchester City footballer Joey Barton has had his bail application denied.

The 44-year-old will now remain in custody until his trial begins in March 2027.

Barton, who was also formerly a midfielder for the Queens Park Rangers, had been due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court last week on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is accused of attacking 51-year-old Kevin Lynch at Fairway, Huyton, on March 8.

However, last Wednesday, the case was adjourned and put back for another six months.

Barton appeared via videolink from HMP Liverpool for a court hearing on Monday, where Judge David Potter refused a renewed bail application.

Barton, who was wearing a grey zip-up fleece, nodded as the judge remanded him in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing on December 11.

His trial will take place exactly a year after the alleged assault.

That means that Barton, who was arrested shortly after the incident, will have spent 12 months on remand.

Barton is accused of carrying out the attack on Mr Lynch after they had been drinking together at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

Mr Lynch, a former non-league football manager and founder of special education school NexGen Academy, was said to have suffered serious injuries to his eye.

Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, has one England cap and also played for Newcastle, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.-Independent

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Joey Barton