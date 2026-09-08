Infantino to seek re-election next year

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, remains committed to standing for re-election amid renewed opposition to his candidacy after a botched plan to sell a ‌stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer body said on Sunday.

Infantino, who had ​previously announced that he would seek a ​fourth term in March next year, has faced ⁠calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC ​and CONCACAF, after his plan to sell a 20 per cent ​stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July.

But the 56-year-old retains support from the African and South American confederations.

“The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election ‌in ⁠2027. Of course, nothing has changed.

Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he ⁠regretted the turbulent last six weeks while attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

“There will be a lot to ⁠say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this,” Infantino had ⁠said.

No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year’s election.-Reuters

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