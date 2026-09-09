Chelsea host Leeds in Carabao Cup

Leeds United will be aiming to beat Chelsea in a League Cup tie for the first time today.

The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge in the third round of this season’s competition.

A place in the last 16 is up for grabs for the winner as the rivals face off in west London.

It will be the first League Cup tie between the two clubs for 14 years.

Their last meeting in the competition came in the quarter-finals back in December 2012, with Chelsea running out 5-1 winners at Elland Road.

This time around, the Blues play host to Leeds, who have not won this fixture away from home since 1999.

However, Leeds have made an impressive start to the season, with Daniel Farke’s side unbeaten in all competitions.

As well as a win and two draws in the Premier League, they beat Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round last month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their first defeat under new boss Xabi Alonso away at Arsenal on Sunday.

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