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Fiorentina sack Grosso after 3 straight Serie A defeats

September 8, 2026
1 minute read
Fabio Grosso
Fabio Grosso

Fiorentina sacked manager Fabio Grosso on Sunday after three successive defeats at the start of the season left ‌them bottom of Serie A, the Italian club said in a statement.

Fiorentina lost 4-0 at AS Roma and 3-0 at home to promoted Frosinone before Saturday’s ⁠2-1 home defeat by Torino, leaving them with one goal scored and nine conceded. They visit Venezia on Friday.

The 48-year-old former Italy defender had been in charge for less than three months, having replaced Paolo Vanoli on June 8 and signed a two-year ‌contract.

Vanoli ⁠had guided Fiorentina to a 15th-place finish last season after taking over from Stefano Pioli, who was sacked following a 10-game winless start.

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Grosso, ⁠who scored the winning penalty against France in the 2006 ​World Cup final, joined Fiorentina after ​winning ⁠promotion with Sassuolo in his first season and guiding them to mid-table in ⁠Serie ​A. He had previously managed Bari, Hellas Verona, Brescia, Sion, Frosinone and Olympique Lyonnais. – Reuters

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September 8, 2026
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