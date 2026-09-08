Fiorentina sack Grosso after 3 straight Serie A defeats

Fiorentina sacked manager Fabio Grosso on Sunday after three successive defeats at the start of the season left ‌them bottom of Serie A, the Italian club said in a statement.

Fiorentina lost 4-0 at AS Roma and 3-0 at home to promoted Frosinone before Saturday’s ⁠2-1 home defeat by Torino, leaving them with one goal scored and nine conceded. They visit Venezia on Friday.

The 48-year-old former Italy defender had been in charge for less than three months, having replaced Paolo Vanoli on June 8 and signed a two-year ‌contract.

Vanoli ⁠had guided Fiorentina to a 15th-place finish last season after taking over from Stefano Pioli, who was sacked following a 10-game winless start.

Grosso, ⁠who scored the winning penalty against France in the 2006 ​World Cup final, joined Fiorentina after ​winning ⁠promotion with Sassuolo in his first season and guiding them to mid-table in ⁠Serie ​A. He had previously managed Bari, Hellas Verona, Brescia, Sion, Frosinone and Olympique Lyonnais. – Reuters

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