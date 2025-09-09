BCI gets new breast cancer diagnostic device

Breast Care International (BCI) has installed a breast cancer diagnostic device called the CoreView at the Peace and Love Hospital in Kumasi.

The revolutionary technology, designed to deliver breast cancer biopsy results in under 10 min­utes, marks a major leap forward in early detection and patient care—positioning Ghana at the forefront of global innovation.

The announcement came during the launch of the 2025 edi­tion of the BCI Ghana Walk for the Cure, themed: ‘A Cure Worth Fighting For.’

Scheduled for Saturday, Octo­ber 4, the walk would begin at the Adum Post Office and culminate at the Manhyia Durbar Grounds, with over 30,000 participants expected from across Ghana and beyond.

Founder and President of BCI, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, who also serves as CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, described the CoreView device as a game-changer.

“What used to take weeks—or never—will now take minutes. This is not just a technological breakthrough; it’s a promise of faster, more accurate care for thousands of women,” she stated.

Dr Wiafe-Addai emphasised that the annual walk is more than a public event—it is a national movement to raise awareness, reduce stigma, celebrate survivor­ship, and promote early detection and timely treatment.

“Finding a lump and staying silent is not an option. Every step taken brings hope, strength, and healing,” she mentioned.

She further highlighted that cancer accounted for 13 per cen­tof all deaths worldwide, claiming over seven million lives annually— more than HIV/AIDS, tuberculo­sis, and malaria combined.

Breast cancer, she stressed, must be seen not only as a person­al health issue but as a develop­mental and economic challenge requiring collective action.

Dispelling myths around mastectomy, Dr Wiafe-Addai noted that early detection enabled breast-conserving surgery, pre­serving both life and dignity.

Moreover, she cited stigma, lack of counselling, and limited awareness as persistent barriers— issues on BCI has been tackled since its founding in 2002 through outreach, education, and survivor support.

This year’s walk also marks a significant rebranding of BCI, unveiling a refreshed logo that symbolises the organisation’s renewed energy, inclusive mission, and global vision.

“This identity belongs to every survivor, every family, and every partner who believes in our cause,” Dr Wiafe-Addai affirmed.

Prof. Christian Agyare, Provost of the College of Health Sciences at KNUST, praised the CoreView installation and BCI’s sustained impact through free screenings, educational campaigns, and life-saving interventions, especially in underserved communities.

“The Walk for the Cure has become a symbolic rallying point—uniting survivors, families, opinion leaders, and government in a shared vision to defeat breast cancer,” Prof. Agyare remarked.

He described the rebranding as a reflection of BCI’s growth, bold vision, and renewed commitment to leading the fight against breast cancer across Ghana and the continent.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

