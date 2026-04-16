Gov’t declares Marine Protected Area to restore fish stocks

GHANA has officially declared its first Marine Protected Area at Greater Cape Three Points, a move the government says will help restore fish stocks, protect marine life, and sustain livelihoods.

The declaration was made on Monday at Busua in the Western Region by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who described the initiative as a major step in the country’s long-standing efforts to improve ocean governance and strengthen the blue economy.

Covering about 700 square kilometres between Ampatano and Domunli, the protected area is designed to conserve critical coastal and marine ecosystems that have come under increasing pressure over the years.

The Vice President assured fishing communities and stakeholders that the initiative was not a blanket ban on fishing, but rather a regulated approach aimed at ensuring sustainability.

“This is about securing the future of our fisheries and protecting the livelihoods that depend on them,” she mentioned, adding that the policy balances conservation with economic needs.

The Vice President explained that the Greater Cape Three Points area was carefully selected due to its ecological importance, as it served as a breeding ground for key fish species, a migratory route for dolphins and whales, and a nesting area for endangered turtles. She acknowledged concerns from coastal communities, but assured them that their needs would be addressed, stressing that protecting the ocean ultimately means protecting people.

However, she emphasised that fish stocks have declined significantly over the years, compelling fishers to travel longer distances due to overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and illegal fishing practices.

According to her, scientific evidence revealed that without urgent intervention, marine fisheries would continue to decline, posing serious risks to food security and the socio-economic well-being of coastal communities.

She said the government had, therefore, taken a bold step by establishing the Marine Protected Area as part of a broader national strategy to restore marine resources.

“Today, Ghana takes a bold and irreversible step to protect her oceans and secure the future of coastal communities,” she noted.

The Minister of Fisheries, Emelia Arthur, said the initiative was the result of years of collaboration among government agencies, civil society, researchers, and coastal communities.

She commended organisations such as the Fisheries Commission and Hen Mpoano for their technical support and sustained engagement with local fisherfolk, which helped shape the policy.

According to her, the Greater Cape Three Points area known for its rich biodiversity had long been vital to livelihoods but remained highly vulnerable to environmental degradation.

“The new designation is expected to support the recovery of marine ecosystems, improve fish breeding grounds, and enhance long-term yields for fishing communities,” she indicated.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

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