Education reform must match industry needs — Telecel Ghana CEO

The Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai, has underscored the importance of continuous evolution in education to keep pace with changing industry demands and technological advancement.

Speaking as the chairperson for the 2026 Public Lecture Series of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), on the theme: ‘Empowering Minds: Rethinking Education for Sustainable Development,’ Ms Obo-Nai emphasised that an inclusive national effort was needed to reform our educational system to prepare young people for the changing world of work.

“The skills that industries demand are evolving faster than many academic curricula, and technology is changing faster than policy. If education remains unchanged while everything around it changes, we are creating a gap between learning and relevance, and that gap is costly because students feel it first, employers feel it next and eventually, economies feel it most,” she underlined.

Ms Obo-Nai also highlighted the foundational role of teacher education, pointing to the unique mandate of the university in shaping trainers of young people.

“You shape how children first learn confidence, how curiosity is formed, and how young people begin to imagine possibilities,” she said, adding that the institution’s influence travels far beyond campus walls into every sector of national life.

Beyond national reflection, Ms Obo-Nai called for a more collaborative model of reform, stressing that education must evolve through partnership as no single institution can carry that responsibility alone.

Drawing on industry experience, she highlighted the importance of linking education to real-world application and digital readiness, particularly in a time when digital literacy has become a basic requirement for relevance.

“Let’s not treat education as something you complete; let’s treat it as something you continue. We are not asking only what students read in school, we are asking how responsible they can lead and how confidently they can solve what has not yet been solved,” she elaborated.

Addressing students directly, she urged a shift toward continuous learning and adaptability.

In his keynote address, the African Union’s High Representative for Silencing the Guns and international statesman, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, expanded the discussion, positioning education as central to Africa’s long-term stability and critical in reducing youth vulnerability to conflict and instability.

“Education is the most powerful catalyst for determining the destinies of nations. It is a strategic long-term tool to build a peaceful and prosperous continent by fostering equitable societies where grievances are resolved and justice is upheld,” he explained.

Dr Chambas also outlined three key priorities the nation should focus on in order to ensure the education system becomes more responsive to societal needs, better prepare learners for uncertainty, and deliberately cultivate ethical citizenship: relevance, resilience and responsibility.

He further emphasised that educational reform would require collective action, noting that no system can succeed in isolation and that teachers remain central to any meaningful transformation.

The UEW 2026 Public Lecture Series 2.0 convened academics, policymakers, traditional leaders, industry captains, and students for a national conversation on the future of education.

Through thought-provoking contributions from speakers, the lecture reinforced the importance of collaboration between government, academia and industry in shaping an education system that is more relevant, inclusive and aligned with the realities of a changing world.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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