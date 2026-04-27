Beneath the trees: A promise for tomorrow

Have you ever paused beneath a tree on a scorching afternoon, letting the shade wash over you? That quiet moment of relief is just the beginning of what trees give us. Beyond the shade, beyond the rustling leaves, trees are quietly doing something remarkable, absorbing the very gases that are warming our planet.

Trees are carbon sinks. Through photosynthesis, they pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and lock it away. Why does that matter? Because carbon dioxide accounts for approximately 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and can linger in the atmosphere for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years. That is not a small problem. That is a generational one.

Several greenhouse gases drive global warming: methane, nitrous oxide, fluorinated gases, and carbon dioxide, the most widely emitted of them all. Together, they are disrupting weather patterns, threatening ecosystems, and placing enormous pressure on the natural systems we depend on daily.

Here is how it works. The sun sends energy toward Earth. Under normal conditions, some of that energy warms the planet while the rest reflects back into space. But greenhouse gases trap the outgoing heat, forming an insulating layer around the Earth, the greenhouse effect.

The more gases we emit, the thicker that layer becomes, and the more heat gets locked in. The consequences ripple outward: rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, intensifying floods, and shrinking biodiversity.

The trajectory is concerning. But it is not irreversible, at least, not yet.

What can we actually do?

Scientists and engineers are developing carbon capture technologies to support natural processes, and those innovations matter. But there is also a solution available to every single one of us, right now: planting and protecting trees.

It sounds almost too simple. But incremental actions build meaningful change. Every tree planted contributes to the global goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, balancing the greenhouse gases we emit with the amount we remove, and limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. That target is what stands between manageable climate change and catastrophic disruption.

Around the world, countries and organisations are responding, shifting to cleaner energy, investing in electric vehicles, adopting solar power, and building sustainability into policy. The momentum is real. The question is whether we will add to it.

A story that changed how I see things

One warm Saturday afternoon, I was walking my puppy, Silver, when I noticed a woman in her yard, carefully planting seedlings. Her movements were deliberate, unhurried, purposeful. On the porch nearby, a young boy sat wrapped in a blanket, clearly unwell, watching her quietly.

I asked why she had brought him outside rather than letting him rest indoors. She smiled and said, “I know he should be resting. But I want him to watch me. I could be shopping, solving a crossword, or eating chocolate with him those things are certain. A tree’s survival depends on so much beyond our control.”

She paused, then added “But does that really matter? I want him to see my patience, my sacrifice, my love. One day, if he faces a decision about cutting down a tree, I hope he’ll remember this moment and choose differently.”

She was not just planting trees. She was planting values. She knew she might never see these trees fully grown. But the possibility alone gave her joy. “If I didn’t act, there would be no chance at all.”

Walking away, two words came back to me a saying often attributed to Chief Seattle, “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” Something in me shifted that afternoon. It has not shifted back.

Standard Bank Group steps up

That spirit of intentional action is exactly what drives Standard Bank Group’s global tree-planting initiative this Earth Day. Across its countries of operation, the Group has launched the Blue Roots Project, in line with Stanbic Bank Ghana’s Blue Goes Green initiative, a commitment to reduce carbon emissions and restoring biodiversity, one tree at a time.

Earth Day, observed every April 22, is a global movement confronting deforestation, pollution, and climate change. It turns awareness into action and this year, Stanbic Bank Ghana is proud to be part of it.

Our sustainability targets in Ghana are bold: 500,000 seedlings planted by 2030 with a 75 per cent survival rate, a framework toward one million trees, and a carbon offset about 20 per cent of our total emissions. This is not ceremonial. It is a commitment.

Our purpose at Stanbic Bank Ghana is clear: Ghana is our home; we drive its growth through innovative solutions. That growth must be sustainable. It must account for the air we breathe, the climate we pass on, and the communities we serve. Environmental responsibility is not separate from what we do; it is central to it.

One question before you go

Chief Seattle once warned, “Only when the last tree has died and the last river has been poisoned will we realise we cannot eat money.” Sobering words worth sitting with.

So here is a thought to take with you today: if you had the opportunity to plant your first tree, where would you plant it and how would you make sure it thrives in your absence?

Every tree planted today is a quiet promise to tomorrow. And when we stand together, our planet has a future.

Happy Earth Day.

The write is Head, Sustainability, Stanbic Bank Ghana

BY FRANCIS AYISI

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