Black Galaxies Mgt. C’ttee visits team

The Management Commit­tee of the Black Galaxies on Tuesday visited the team at their training camp at Prampram.

The Chairman of the Com­mittee, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, and vice-chairman, Alhaji Sadugu Yaha­ya, visited the team at the Technical Centre of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Under the guidance of Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the Black Galaxies have regrouped to con­tinue preparations ahead of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 quali­fiers against Nigeria in December.

The first leg of the tie takes place between December 20–22 in Ghana, before the return leg on December 27-29 in Nigeria.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria to secure qualification to the last edi­tion of the CHAN tournament in Algeria after a post-match penalty shootout following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The winner of the two-legged tie will secure their spot in CHAN 2024 to be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania next year.

Ghana and Nigeria have a long-standing rivalry which is set to be rekindled in what is expected to be a thrilling two-legged affair.