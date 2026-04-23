Black Satellites resume camping at Prampram

Thirty-two players of the national U-20 football team, the Black Satellites, reported at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram yesterday, as the team continues preparations for the upcoming international competitions.

The team will step up preparations for the WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations with a line-up of friendly matches and intensive training sessions.

The selected players arrive at the GSCE at 4pm to begin intensive preparation.

They are Rafique Shaibu (FC Samartex FC), Elisha Asante (WAFA Academy), Rahaman Osman (Dreams FC), Ishmael Azaganor (Right To Dream FC), Emmanuel Konadu (Inter Allies), Benjamin Tsivanyo (Aduana FC), Boniface Blay (Baseke Holy Stars), Abubakar Adams (Aduana FC), Evans Adeti (WAFA Academy) and Issah Barhama (African Vikings Academy).

Others are Kofi Kumah Jnr. (Dreams FC), Humaid Fuseini (Heart of Lions), Ashawa Samuel (Rising Stars), Hamza Iddrisu (Attram De Visser), Kennedy Appiah (Liberty Academy), Fatawu Ganiwu (Avrathes FC), Aboga Wins (Young Wise), Fuzy Taylor (Medeama SC), Daniel Goku (Rising Stars), Mohammed Zaidan (Karela United and Eric Wiafe Darkwa (Swedru All Blacks).

The rest are Augustine Sosu (FC Ashantigold 04), Isaac Acheampong (Northern City), Godwin Sefah (FC Samartex 1996), Joseph Badu (Liberty Academy), Gideon Otabil (Maverick Soccer Club), Edmong Amakye (Accra Lions), Vincent Klue Adjei (Berekum Chelsea), David Anane Keke (Hohoe United), Osafo Antwi (Accra Great Olympics), Godfred Sarpong (Dreams FC) and Solomon Osei Tutu (Sasamo Panin FC).

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